Windows 11 will warn of the lack of compatibility

Practically since the announcement of Windows 11, one of the issues that generated the most noise was the technical requirements necessary to be able to install the new version of the operating system. So much so that a few days after its presentation, we already had to publish an in-depth article clarifying doubts. The problem, however, is that in the months between the announcement and the release of Windows 11, quite a bit of conflicting information was generated.

From what hardware would be compatible to what updates would be accessible, without a doubt the most relevant thing in this regard was a change in position, from the firm determination that only fully compatible systems could be upgraded to Windows 11, to finally accepting that this lack of flexibility was shooting itself in the foot, and allowing it to be installed on unsupported systems, albeit with the caveat that they wouldn’t take care of potential problems.

And so, finally, Windows 11 arrived last October and, since then, users have been able to install it on their systems, either by the most comfortable way, that is, updating, if their systems were compatible with the system, or with a somewhat more arduous process, installing from scratch, if your equipment did not meet the technical requirements. There are no numbers that tell us the proportion of one and the other, but it is not difficult to imagine that there must be a significant proportion of “incompatible” computers running Windows 11 at the moment.

Upcoming Windows 11 builds will include a small reminder about system requirements atop System Settings in case your device doesn’t meet them. pic.twitter.com/KZ4NkqB7wq — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 8, 2022

However, even though Microsoft finally opened its hand, that doesn’t mean Redmond no longer attaches importance to Windows 11 requirements and compatibility and, more importantly, has given up reminding users. Quite the contrary, and as Albacore has published on his Twitter account, Windows 11 will start showing users a reminder that their PC is not compatible with the operating system.

This notice will be displayed when we access the Windows settings and, together with the message, located at the top of the window, a link will be displayed that will take us to a page where we can obtain more information and, with all certainty, Microsoft will recommend us to update our system (if this happens). it is possible, of course) to adapt to the demands of Windows 11 to offer all functions and its reliability.

The key, however, will come in a few months, because it will be when we can check if the major updates, currently Sun Valley 2, will reach those devices or, on the contrary, what Microsoft proposed a few months ago will be confirmed, that is, that computers that do not meet the technical specifications of Windows 11 will not have access to updates.