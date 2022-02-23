Windows 11 will tell you if you have unsupported hardware. How will do?

Since last October we can enjoy Windows 11, the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system and that comes with some very interesting features to make a difference with its predecessors. In addition, the team behind its development does not stop implementing improvements to make this OS even more attractive. We recently told you that Microsoft is working on a vital feature that is finally coming to the Start menu. And now we’ve just learned that the Redmond-based company wants to watermark the Windows 11 desktop when you have unsupported hardware. Two methods to report that your hardware is not compatible with Windows 11 It should be remembered that the minimum requirements to install Windows 11 have not been without controversy. To begin with, it is only officially compatible with processors with 8th generation Intel Coffee Lake CPUs or Zen +, Zen 2 and the next SoCs launched by the American manufacturer. This caused a large number of computers to not be able to install the latest version of the operating system, although it did not take long for a simple trick to be able to bypass this restriction and install Windows 11 without a problem. Although, if you have used this trick, in a very short time you will see the corresponding watermark indicating that your hardware is not compatible. As posted on Twitter, we can see that Microsoft is working on two systems to be able to warn users that the version of Windows 11 they have installed has compatibility issues with some of the hardware on your desktop or laptop. In this way, in the latest test versions of Windows 11 some users are seeing a watermark on the desktop background along with a notice on the start page indicating the problem. When the trial version is run on unsupported hardware, a watermark will automatically appear on the desktop indicating “system requirements not met”. At the moment it is only available in evaluation or pre-release versions of Windows. In addition, it has a design similar to that of the Windows watermark when you have not activated the operating system, but it is less annoying. Of course, at the moment this novelty is only available in the trial versions of Windows 11, so we will have to wait for the technological giant to decide to implement this function in all the final versions of its operating system. >