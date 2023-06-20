Windows 11 will replace your Mail and Calendar apps with the new Outlook

- Advertisement -

Ever since Windows 11 was introduced, the Microsoft team made it clear that there would be a lot of changes to the operating system.

We would not only find new functions, but also some dynamics that were already arriving in various versions of Windows would be replaced. For example, pre-installed apps like Calendar, Mail, and Contacts will soon be replaced.

- Advertisement -

A measure that will be implemented with the arrival of the new Outlook, which promises a “modern and simplified design”.

When will the new Outlook arrive in Windows 11?

As the Microsoft team has mentioned, all Windows 11 computers that enter the market after 2024 will come with the new proposal. That is, they will have the new Outlook for Windows as the default mail application, and the rest will be removed.

And those who already have a Windows 11 computer will be able to make this change from a new option that will activate Microsoft in the Mail and Calendar applications. Unlike the current proposal, this application will be free and available to all users.

One detail to keep in mind is that the Mail and Calendar applications are not going to disappear from the Windows store, since, as they have mentioned, they will remain available until the end of 2024.

- Advertisement -

Benefits of the new Outlook for Windows 11

The new Outlook will not only have a new design, but will offer a number of new features.

For example, users will be able to use functions powered by artificial intelligence to write emails. A similar style to the one that Gmail begins to show, which not only takes care of our misspellings but also gives us suggestions with different text styles.

A new dynamic will also be integrated to follow up on important emails, without the need to perform any extra action. And of course, you will not only be able to manage your Outlook emails, but you will also be able to add accounts from other services, such as Gmail or Yahoo.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, the new Outlook is in a preview version, and it will only begin to be accessible in its stable version in 2024.