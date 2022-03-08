Windows 11 will receive its first big update soon, what will it offer?

Time passes very quickly, and it seems like it was yesterday when Windows 1 was launched on the market, but the truth is that it has been a year since this. The fact is that several of the novelties that the first major update that the operating system will receive have been known and that will be part of the iteration called Sun Valley 2. We are not talking about some of the patches that have already been deployed and that are included small fixes and some improvements (possibly the most important to date is the one that includes compatibility with Android applications). The fact is that with the great update we are talking about, it will include some of the features that were missing from the development at the time it was launched on the market. The striking improvements that will come to Windows 11 One of the relevant ones has to do with the Start Menu. Here, for example, the possibility of creating folders will be included, which is something that users rightly demanded and that it was surprising that this possibility did not exist until now. Besides, the Task Manager will also have fundamental changes with more information both in the list of open applications and in the consumption of resources that is made. In addition, the closing of the apps will be much more intuitive and attractive. Security will also be improved in Windows 11, since a tool will be made official that will allow the operation of potentially dangerous software to be restricted. The name of this option will be Smart Application Control. Obviously, this improvement is within Microsoft Defender, and it can be managed very easily by the user. The fact is that infections that come from the Internet will be especially avoided. More improvements coming to Sun Valley 2 It’s also certain that Taskbar drag and drop will be enabled again, which makes all the sense in the world for simplicity to be the predominant note again when pinning options. to this element. The integration of OneDrive will also be improved in the File Explorer, since it will have its own section so that you can manipulate everything you have in the cloud with greater comfort. Another new possibility that will be very important is that the Moto tablet will be improved in Windows 11, which may announce a new commitment to this market that is growing so much lately. There will be from new gestures to improvements in access to tools such as controlling WiFi networks or volume. Even consumption will be optimized, since a function called Sustainability will be added that will allow the equipment to be told how to act when demanding battery power to function. Possible arrival of this update This iteration, which will be numbered 22H2, everything indicates that it can be downloaded in the summer of this year, so there is not much left to achieve crucial improvements such as the use of subtitles in videos in time real. The truth is that it is aimed quite high in the future update of the Microsoft operating system. >