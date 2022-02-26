Search here...
Windows 11 will make it easier to manage Bluetooth devices

By: Brian Adam

The Microsoft team is testing a small change in Windows 11 that will make it easier to pair and manage Bluetooth devices.

A new dynamic that will save you from having to scroll to the configuration and will give you the possibility to access a much more complete Bluetooth panel.

This is how Windows 11 will allow you to manage Bluetooth devices

Although we can use the panel that we find in the task bar to connect Bluetooth quickly, it does not allow us to do much more. If we want to finish configuring the device we have to go to the Windows 11 configuration.

And the same dynamic applies if you want to remove a device or see its charge percentage. Microsoft wants to simplify this process by adding more options to the Bluetooth quick settings panel.

As the capture you share shows Windows Insider Program on his Twitter account, Windows 11 Build 22563 is testing a new dynamic for connecting and managing Bluetooth devices.

From the quick settings panel you will not only be able to turn Bluetooth on and off, but all paired devices will also be displayed. As you can see in the image, in the same panel you can connect or disconnect a Bluetooth device, and even see the percentage of charge.

So all you have to do is open the panel from the taskbar to connect any Bluetooth device and that’s it. It will save you from having to open Windows settings or messing around too much.

At the moment, this dynamic is only available on a trial basis for users who are part of the Insiders program, so it will be some time before we see them in any Windows 11 update. And it is not the only change that we find in this new build of Windows 11. As we saw in a previous post, a tablet-optimized taskbar and a new widget panel are also being tested.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

