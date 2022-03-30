Tech News

Windows 11 will make it easier (again) to choose the default browser

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

With its pluses and minuses, Windows 11 seems like a good operating system. And, with its pluses and minuses, I think the improvement experienced by Microsoft Edge with the jump to Chromium is spectacular. I have already commented on it on previous occasions and I have no qualms about doing it again: At Microsoft they have hit the nail on the head and, since they decided to join the majority engine, and also contribute to its development, those from Redmond can feel very proud, because today your browser is more and better remarkable than ever.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

I say this because, as you will remember, a few months ago we told you about a couple of measures taken by the company, and that made it difficult to modify the default browser for various types of protocols in Windows 11. First, in November of last year, it was blocked the operation of EdgeDeflector, and less than a month later, it broke down the choice of the default browser protocol by protocol, making the assignment much more tediousand also more complicated for users with a less technical level.

Read:

Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

I understand, of course, that Microsoft wants to see Edge grow in the ranking of browser use. However, it is not only that I believe that they do not need to act in this regard, but that it seems counterproductive to me. And it is that these types of measures, as we have seen in the past, usually provoke a quite angry (and totally understandable) reaction on the part of users. A reaction that, in addition, translates into a doubly macula, since it affects both Microsoft Edge and Windows 11.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

Windows 11 will make it easier (again) to choose the default browser

The good news is that, as we can read in Windows Latest, in Redmond they have given good acknowledgment to the criticism for this action and, consequently, Windows 11 will make it easier again, using the “old” method, to change the default browser. This change can already be found not only in preview versions of Windows 11, but also in optional updates for the production version, such as KB5011563, which Microsoft began rolling out today.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

In his justification for the December change, Microsoft argued that what it wanted was to offer much more granular control of the default application settings in Windows 11. And, from that perspective, it does not sound like a bad idea. However, and to think about it, they should have considered that we are talking about web browsers, precisely web browsers, a field that has already cost them enough trouble in the past, and that complicates the choice of the default web browser in Windows 11 or it would go unnoticed or be willingly accepted by many users.

And if it was a movement to grow the adoption of Edge in Windows 11… well, what I said at the beginning, I find it unnecessary and counterproductive. Because, I repeat, Microsoft Edge is an excellent browser, which does not need tricks to win over users. And as more users arrive organically, the more their numbers will grow naturally. It’s just a matter of time.

Read:

Google Maps makes it harder to get lost indoors: the app launches ‘Live View’ indoors and more news

Previous articleThe time has come: now it will be easier to change the default browser in Windows 11
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

The time has come: now it will be easier to change the default browser in Windows 11

Microsoft has had no choice but to rectify criticism from users and developers of alternative web browsers, very...
Gaming

This is how Sony’s new game subscription service will look

If the river makes a noise its because water is running. As we told you at the...
Ireland

Farmers descend upon Dublin to stage ‘pig protest’ over rising costs

Farmers from all around the country descended upon Dublin today to hold a "pig protest" outside the...
Apps

How to download God of War 4 on Android

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

© 2021 voonze.com.