Windows 11 will improve your security options, how will you do it?

One of the most important things for users when using their computers is that the security they have is the best possible. Luckily, this section is currently and constantly being improved in a very efficient way, and an example is what Microsoft has prepared for Windows 11. It has been known that the Redmond firm is working on improving the protection tool that it integrates into its operating system and it’s called Windows Security. And there is good news, since one of the options that will be improved will be everything that has to do with phishing, which is one of the most common and dangerous practices that all users currently suffer (because it is capable of stealing identities to scams of all kinds). What is being prepared in Windows 11 With the new tool that can be activated and removed manually within the Application and browser control section of Windows Security (specifically in the Reputation-based Protection options), each time the user includes information that is likely to be stolen -such as Microsoft account data or those of banks, the function will be activated for maximum protection. Some other additional possibilities that will exist in Windows 11 with the arrival of the future update will be from the sending of messages to warn that you are in an environment that is not secure due to phishing problems, to the warning that you are working with passwords that are not they are reliable because they are constantly reused or stored insecurely. Other options that will improve security One of them corresponds to a function that allows the operating system to use Artificial Intelligence based on the cloud to detect the use of applications that are not trusted. If this is detected, the corresponding message is received and its use is automatically blocked (this can be avoided manually, in case there is a malfunction). Therefore, malicious software will be less dangerous. Finally, the Redmond company plans to integrate the use of encryption of personal data to add an additional layer of protection in Windows 11. This will be very important for those who use the Hello function, and will be combined with greater control when to install drivers that are not formed. All this is expected to be part of the operating system in the last quarter of this year 2022 and, the truth is that it is excellent news. >