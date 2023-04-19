Windows 11 will have new option to force close apps in the Taskbar

Microsoft is preparing a new feature that will make it easier to close applications running on Windows 11. Users of the latest version released on the “Canary” test channel have discovered that there is a hidden option in the context menu of open programs that will allow ending processes on the taskbar itself. The user @PhantomOfEarth of Twitter released a screenshot that shows a new option to “End task” (from English, “End task”) when right-clicking on a running application in the taskbar, allowing users to close programs without having to open the Task Manager. Look:

Most of the time when a program becomes unresponsive, users turn to the Task Manager, which allows you to terminate any running application with just a few clicks. Microsoft should make this process even faster by eliminating the need for a tool to close the app. The new taskbar option is hidden in Windows 11 Build 25300, and as reported by testers, it still doesn't work properly. It is possible to force the activation of the resource through ViVeTool, but the practice is not recommended, since it can change sensitive settings of the operating system.