Windows 11 will have its own built-in screen recording tool.

So you no longer need to resort to third-party tools when you need to record your screen, for example, for a tutorial or a game play.

Windows 11 will have a screen recording tool

Windows will integrate a screen recording tool inside the Snipping Tool.

Let’s remember that the Windows 11 Snipping Tool has a series of options to take screenshots. For example, we can choose the type of screenshot or even use a timer.

And it also gives us options to edit the screenshot, such as the ability to crop it, draw, mark or write if we have a touch screen. But if we want to record the screen from Windows we have to resort to third-party tools, for example, some users use Xbox Game Bar.

In the future, both screen capture and screen recording options will be integrated into Snipping Tools. To record the screen, all you have to do is open this tool, either through the Windows menu or with the shortcut “Windows key + Shift + S” and choose the new option.

As with the screenshot, the tool will ask us to choose how we want to record the screen. For example, you may only want to record a region of a web page, and not take the entire screen, or use a custom size, among other options.

And when we finish the recording we will have the possibility of having a preview, to decide if we want to save it, or delete it and try again. All this process without the need to install anything.

At the moment, this new option to record screen from Windows 11 is only available, on a trial basis, under the Windows Insiders program on the Dev Channel. So we will have to wait for Microsoft to decide to implement this tool in a future Windows 11 update.