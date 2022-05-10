Windows 11 will force online accounts to more users in its next big update

Microsoft continues to encourage Windows system users to link their private installations to a company online account. In this regard, those from Redmond are making it increasingly difficult to have Windows under a local account.

The next step in this regard will be with the arrival of the next major Windows 11 update, known as 22H2, in which, in addition to Windows 11 Home users, Those with the Professional edition of Windows 11 will also be forced to link their personal installations to an online account.



There will be detractors for this measure

For now, users who have the Enterprise version of Windows 11 will be spared. To date, there have been a number of tricks that avoided the need to link to a Microsoft online account when installing a version of Windows 10 or Windows 11.

This dynamic has already begun to be seen after its publication on the company’s business blog a few months ago, knowing now that this dynamic will take effect in the next major update of the operating system.

If this requirement is met, according to Windows Latest, it will be a matter of time before new tricks and other options appear so that it can still be possible to use a local account, as long as this option does not make it disappear completely, despite the fact that Microsoft is determined to move away from this possibility in favor of using an online account.

Under this premise, Microsoft would configure OneDrive in each user’s account and would enable data synchronization, between settings and preferences, among others, between different devices that the same user could havealthough this idea is not to the liking of those who want to continue using Windows under a local account and are not so dependent on other company services.

But this is something that not only affects Windows 11, since the aforementioned medium points out that in Windows 10 Pro build 22616 it is already necessary to have a mandatory Internet connection during the installation process.

In any case, this could be the price to pay for having all the improvements that Microsoft has been preparing for the next major Windows 11 update, although as we say, tricks could always appear to continue using the system under a local account.

It will be a matter of time before we start to see the results and the actions that could be taken by users who are reluctant to use Windows linked to a Microsoft online account.