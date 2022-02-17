Windows 11 will finally add a vital feature to the Start Menu

The arrival of Windows 11 has been very well received by users. And it is normal, since the general operation of this operating system is quite good. Of course, there are some details that can be improved, such as some Start Menu options included in the work of those from Redmond. And, from what has been known, in a short time there will be a very important improvement. And this is still curious, since one of the great changes to improve the use of this element of Microsoft’s development was, precisely, to optimize the Start Menu. But, to the surprise of many, one of the functions that were present in Windows 10 could not be used in the new version: the creation of folders. And, luckily, this is what is going to change shortly. This is excellent news, since the use of this option allows to have a greater order of the applications and the files. From what has been known, the operation will be exactly the same as before, which means that the only thing that has been done is to activate this option. And this is logical, since there were not a few users who repeatedly complained about its absence. In addition, there will also be improvements in the Task Manager that changes its design and will allow you to see all the details of the computer’s operation in a more intuitive way. Other improvements that will come soon to Windows 11 Among the most important have to do with the Taskbar and, some of them, also allow Windows 11 to match the functions of the previous generation of the Microsoft operating system. Without going any further, the possibility of dragging and dropping elements that you want to be anchored in that place will be added. In addition, both the icon for sending to Chromecast players and the one that appears when the battery is charging (which from now on will be a small lightning bolt, which is somewhat more striking) are also changed. Another of the things that will be added to Windows 11 in a short time has to do with videos. It is not that the reproduction of this is improved, what is added is the possibility of using subtitles in real time. And the interesting thing about this is that the recognition process is carried out on the device itself and, while it does this, it “paints” the text in the lower part of the screen (the position will be completely configurable). This will improve the experience you have with creations in uncommon languages ​​and, in addition, you can use a keyboard shortcut to activate it: Win + Ctrl + L. Everything is already in the testing phase This is a very important detail, since it means that the deployment for all users will not take long to arrive and, in this way, enjoy some additions that are most interesting. It is one of the biggest updates to Windows 11 in quite some time, so it is highly recommended to install it as soon as it is available (it will be identified by the number 22557). >