Windows 11 will end an almost useless feature that has been active for… 20 years!

People’s resistance to change is especially noticeable when it comes to the Windows operating system. Microsoft has already made some important changes in the usability section, such as moving the taskbar to the center. The thing is, in Windows 11 he plans to modify a Windows keyboard shortcut that has been around er… and has very limited use (being very generous). We are specifically talking about the Print Screen function -commonly abbreviated as PrtSc on the keyboard-, which currently takes a full screen capture and saves it to the clipboard of the Windows 11 operating system. Although it can also be combined with various keys to perform other capture shortcuts screen, the truth is that its functionality is quite limited, so it is not surprising that from the Redmond company they have in mind to give it a twist so that it really works for something. The change that will occur in Windows 11 According to the data that has appeared, Microsoft has in mind to replace the functionality of the Print Screen key so that it directly opens the Snipping tool that is included in the operating system. The truth is that we are talking about an intelligent change, since there are many more who use this option in the operating system we are talking about. The truth is that without being the best of the applications of this type, Snipping is quite complete and provides a more modern way of taking screenshots in Windows 11. It is true that, for a while now, Microsoft has been promoting this separate application -Cutout- as a modern replacement for the previously existing option. Compared to using Print Screen, the new functionality would be a more effective and comprehensive way to capture, save, and edit screenshots. The reason is that it eliminates the need to paste the screenshot into an additional app just to save it – and it can even record videos of the screen. Of course, there is room for improvement in this software, since the time it takes to open the Snipping Tool and select one of the options is excessive. If you need a quick screenshot, a simple keystroke can be a lifesaver. Disable the function of the PrtSc key Achieving this is something very simple, because you only have to go to Windows 11 Settings and, in the Accessibility section, select Keyboard and this is where you can toggle between the two capabilities of the Print key Screen currently. >