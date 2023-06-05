Windows 11 will allow you to see the status of your computer with a widget… Get it now!

- Advertisement -

11 in its latest update has introduced a new way to monitor the performance of your directly from the panel. This development comes in the form of four new elements designed to monitor your computer’s processor, graphics card, RAM memory, and network card. Therefore, it will no longer be necessary to depend on third-party tools, to know perfectly if the PC is being overloaded. Microsoft has included built-in options to help you monitor system resources in Windows 11. By the way, you should know that opening the Xbox Game Bar with the Windows + G keyboard shortcut brings up a performance monitoring module… But this is quite annoying as it takes up the entire screen in most cases. An enhancement to keep Windows 11 in good shape Soon, the Windows Widget Panel will provide a direct, real-time view of your PC’s performance. The Redmond company is currently testing new widgets that will not only allow you to monitor resource usage, but will also offer to take action like finishing resource-intensive tasks with a single click. Although these widgets are still in testing, you don’t have to wait to try them out. The reason is that they are available for installation for all Windows 11 users through the Dev Home app preview. Microsoft recently made it available in the app store, which saves you from having to be an Insider to access these widgets. You can install them right now on your PC, and thus get the most out of them from now on. How to install the new widgets To install the widgets, start by downloading the Dev Home (Preview) app on your Windows 11 PC. This app serves as the control center for all your workflows and includes the new items for monitoring the performance. Once you have the app installed, open the operating system’s widget panel by clicking the dedicated button on the taskbar or using the Windows + W keyboard shortcut. If new ones are available, you’ll see a notification at the top panel. Click “Add Now” to integrate the widgets into your panel or use the “+” button at the top left of the window. After adding the widgets, you can easily monitor the performance of your PC by accessing the panel or using the Windows + W keyboard shortcut. This way you will always be informed – and in real time – about the use of the processor, the graphics card, the RAM memory and the network card of your machine without the need for additional tools. A very good novelty for Windows 11, without a doubt. >