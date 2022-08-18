Windows 11 widgets have a new option to keep you informed

Microsoft wants to add a plus to the that are displayed in 11. Instead of being just a static information section most of the time, it wants to enhance its dynamics with a notification system.

A dynamic that will be implemented for widgets with weather and stock information when there is relevant information for the user.

Windows 11 widgets now show notifications on the taskbar

In a previous article, we told you about all the news that the next big Windows 11 update will bring, which will begin to roll out from September. And while it’s still a few weeks away, there are some changes that are already starting to roll out to Windows 11.

One of the changes has to do with a new notification system in the taskbar for widgets. A new type of notifications that will appear as animations on the taskbar when information in one of the widgets needs to be updated.

The user will not be able to interact with these notifications, since they simply function for informational purposes:

When something important happens related to one of your other widgets, you might see a notice for that widget on your taskbar. These notices are meant to be quick and visible, and if you don’t interact with them, the taskbar will go back to showing you the weather.

A notification system that will be displayed in weather and stock widgets. So you can see, for example, a quick animated notification that tells you about storm warnings or an alert if stocks go up or down.

Once the animated notification is displayed on the taskbar, you will see the typical widget data return. For example, in the case of the weather widget, the icon and temperature of the set location will be displayed on the taskbar.

At the moment, it doesn’t appear that Microsoft allows you to turn off these types of notifications, so if you have widgets enabled, you’ll see this dynamic regularly in your taskbar.