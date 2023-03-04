Windows 11 volume mixer and sound settings get improvements in new build

A Microsoft released this Thursday (2) a new version of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program on the so-called Dev Channel. New build 25309 added some new features to the operating system’s sound engines. According to Microsoft, the user will now also be able to open the quick volume settings menu with a keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V), which received the ability to quickly activate spatial audio using a compatible peripheral.





Other new features in the newly released build include an update to Auto Color Management, which now works in all apps but required an Intel 12th Gen series, AMD RX 400 series, or NVIDIA GTX 10 series or later. There are also voice access improvements and other general optimizations. The changelog further stated that "this build also includes a nice set of fixes", as Microsoft always mentions in every update.