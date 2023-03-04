5G News
Windows 11 volume mixer and sound settings get improvements in new build

Windows 11 volume mixer and sound settings get improvements in new build

Microsoft

Published on

By Abraham
A Microsoft released this Thursday (2) a new version of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program on the so-called Dev Channel. New build 25309 added some new features to the operating system’s sound engines.

According to Microsoft, the user will now also be able to open the quick volume settings menu with a keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V), which received the ability to quickly activate spatial audio using a compatible peripheral.


Other new features in the newly released build include an update to Auto Color Management, which now works in all apps but required an Intel 12th Gen series, AMD RX 400 series, or NVIDIA GTX 10 series or later.

There are also voice access improvements and other general optimizations. The changelog further stated that “this build also includes a nice set of fixes”, as Microsoft always mentions in every update.

Also according to Microsoft, the search box in the taskbar will be lighter when Windows is set to a custom color mode, such as dark and application mode is set to light in settings.

Windows Insiders will start to notice a new “pizza” icon in the File Explorer command bar. This icon indicates that an Insider is viewing the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer. check out the changelog complete here.

