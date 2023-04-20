Windows 11 Updated on the Dev Channel with Small Start Menu and Taskbar Improvements

Microsoft has released a new version of Windows 11 to Insiders who are subscribed to the Dev channel. Build 23440 is now available for installation with minor improvements to existing operating system features, plus dozens of fixes for issues reported by users of the latest build. With the new version, testers will be able to find the Release Notes for a New Preview of Windows 11 on Start. When opening the menu, there will be a new icon in the “Recommendations” section that will show all the news when installing a new version. The tool will only be available to subscribers to the Insider program.

Other changes can be seen in the system tray, that is, the area found on the right side of the Taskbar. As of Build 23440, users will be able to hide system tray date and time, giving a “cleaner” look to the Taskbar. To do this, just right-click on the clock and select “Adjust date and time”. - Advertisement - Hiding the date and time makes the system look more like the alleged leaked Windows 12 screenshot, which displayed a floating menu without the system tray. Microsoft has never confirmed the existence of a successor to Windows 11, but it is speculated that a new version will be imminently released in the future.

There will also be the possibility of diagnosing network problems without having to open Settings. To do this, just right-click on the network or Wi-Fi icon. In addition to minor tweaks to the Start menu and Taskbar, Microsoft has added new icons to the Windows Spotlight context menu, ie the dynamic background that occasionally displays different images.