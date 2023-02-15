Windows 11 Update Allows Access to Widgets Without Login Required

Microsoft continues to include small improvements in Windows 11 updates and one of the most recent is related to the Widgets feature. It will now be available to a wider audience as the latest version brought the ability to use the panel without logging in.
This functionality was only appearing in Insider builds, but Stable Windows 11 users can use it without subscribing to the beta builds. Previously, this feature was only enabled through ViveTool in general public versions.
Widgets now has another improvement on stable Windows 11: the ability to use the feature without signing in.
If you have the latest version of the Windows Web Experience Pack installed (423.3000.10.0), you will have this improvement, no ViVeTool required
Turn off news when pic.twitter.com/Ncn5FhzCLw
— PhantomOcean3💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) February 14, 2023
The recently released Web Experience Pack update for stable Windows 11 users has the version 423.3000.10.0. Last month, Microsoft added the ability to open the Widget panel in fullscreen for Windows 11 Stable users via an update to the Windows Web Experience Pack.
However, you cannot add the Phone Link and Messenger widgets to the board if you are a stable Windows 11 user, as this is currently restricted to Insiders. Microsoft may also bring these changes in future Web Experience Pack updates.