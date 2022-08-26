Windows 11: Task Manager may gain new function to help with troubleshooting

On Thursday morning (25), Microsoft released new builds of 11 for Insider program members. Build 25188 from the Dev channel aims to fix the bugs reported by users since the previous patch, but apart from that, the update seems to have added an interesting to the Task . As discovered by software engineer Rafael Rivera, the process monitor will be able to generate dump files on the fly to help developers find problems in Windows. These files are essential for checking memory logs when a critical operating system failure occurs.

When accessing the "Details" tab and right-clicking on a task, the "Create Dump File" button will become a menu with two options — the first will generate a complete file with memory information during the execution of a task. a driver or application that may be causing the system to crash — see "blue screen". - Advertisement - The difference between this feature and current dump files is that the function gathers information even before the operating system restarts after an error. In this way, the Windows does not need to be interrupted to generate the logwhich should facilitate the work of developers and IT managers in a company.