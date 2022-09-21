Windows 11 supports over 20,000 Android apps and expands feature to 31 countries

Windows 11 brought numerous new s for users of the Microsoft system, including a new Start Menu, custom look and the ability to natively run apps available in the Amazon Appstore. This feature was announced as a new tool for installing third-party apps without the need to use emulators.

Although it arrived as one of the main attractions of the software, the novelty initially came with compatibility restricted to the United States and Japan, but the promise of release in other . According to recent information, the system currently supports more than 20,000 applications in around 31 regions.