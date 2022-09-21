Windows 11 supports over 20,000 Android apps and expands feature to 31 countries

Windows 11 brought numerous new features for users of the Microsoft system, including a new Start Menu, custom look and the ability to natively run android apps available in the Amazon Appstore. This feature was announced as a new tool for installing third-party apps without the need to use emulators.
Although it arrived as one of the main attractions of the software, the novelty initially came with compatibility restricted to the United States and Japan, but the promise of release in other countries. According to recent information, the system currently supports more than 20,000 applications in around 31 regions.
According to the developer, compatibility is being expanded to more markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, etc. through an update released a few days ago by the company for the 22H2 version of Windows 11 with general improvements and news.
While the focus is on expanding Android apps in more countries, the changelog also highlights advances in graphics card performance, increasing speed by up to 3 times. Other improvements to the Android subsystem include hardware acceleration, DRM video support, better input handling, and peripherals like mouse and keyboard.