Windows 11 Store will include more apps, other stores and third-party browsers

With the announcement of Windows 11, Microsoft has gradually released some new features that will be consolidated with the future release of its first stable version.

The store integrated in this edition was designed from scratch. One of its main changes was announced recently: its opening to more classes of software, including browsers and third-party stores.

This will be the new Windows 11 application store

Marking a turning point with the classic proposal of the Windows store, which since Windows 8 limited its catalog to software developed with the Universal Applications API (UWP), this new version extends its catalog to applications created as traditional executables. With this opening, some of the first to integrate are Discord, Zoom, VLC, TeamViewer, Adobe Acrobat Reader DC and LibreOffice, among others.

Progressive web applications (PWA) will also have their space in this new store. Popular sites such as Reddit, Wikipedia, TikTok, and Tumblr, plus other web-based tools, can be installed in this way to take advantage of some features, such as anchoring to the taskbar and using the system’s notification system.

Another interesting aspect, which denotes a more profound model change, is that in this new experience that comes with Windows 11, the distribution of third-party developer stores will also be supported, with Epic Games being the first to arrive. Under the same logic, the store will also add alternative browsers to Edge, starting with Opera and Yandex Browser.

This new application catalog will also be strengthened by the integration with the Amazon Appstore, which will provide Android apps to the store, but from 2022 and only to those who are part of the Insider program in that first instance.

According to ad from Microsoft on its developer blog, the revamped store will launch to the public alongside Windows 11 on October 5. After a few months, with no date set yet, this new experience will also be extended to Windows 10.

Along with developing a whole business model around it, Microsoft Store, the Windows store, emerged in 2012 in order to centralize the distribution of software in a channel that would allow Microsoft to verify its integrity and security. In addition, since last year the company implemented a series of principles promoting choice, fairness and innovation within its software store.

This new strategy, which we can begin to see how it unfolds over the next few days, has the potential to satisfy both users and developers, and consequently Microsoft as well.