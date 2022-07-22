HomeTech NewsWindows 11 stands up to brute force attacks

Windows 11 stands up to brute force attacks

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
windows 1 1000x600.jpg
windows 1 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Although when talking about attacks on Windows the focus is usually on phishing, ransomware, etc., brute force based attacks are still a very common techniqueand that in the right circumstances can be tremendously effective, to the misfortune of the users who are victims of the attacks in which it is used.

Even if you don’t know the nature of this technique, surely with its name alone you can already get a fairly accurate idea of ​​what it consists of, and you won’t be wrong. Brute force is try, sequentially, passwords and more passwords until, if the attacker is lucky, find the right one. It can be carried out without further ado or by relying on so-called dictionaries, which are nothing more than huge databases with keys, or patterns for them, which are usually used when creating passwords.

[mb_related_posts1]

Brute force attacks are, of course, automated, the software trying to figure out the password concatenates each test with the next as fast as the attacked system allows. In other words, we are not talking about a person manually typing each possible password, but about developments capable of testing thousands of potential keys per minute.

Sometimes, moreover, dictionaries can be combined with knowledge of the victimall the knowledge that is known about it (from the date of birth to the name of your pet) can be taken into account when creating a list of possible passwords to then start the attack.

Denon Noise Canceling Earbuds, a simple and inexpensive wireless headphones

Windows 11 <a class=stands up to brute force attacks" >

Windows, in all its flavors, is one of the usual victims of brute force attacks, but it seems that Microsoft has had enough of this circumstance and, as we can see in this tweet From David Weston, vice president of enterprise and operating system security at the company, Microsoft has begun adding a default account policy in Windows 11 to thereby substantially mitigate the risks of brute force attacks.

This new policy, which will also come to Windows 10 (although in this case it will not be activated by default), will allow you to set a maximum of failed attempts due to wrong password and, when reached, the possibility of retesting will be blocked for the period that we determine. By default it will be 10 attempts and, after them, 10 minutes of blocking. So, with that default setting, we’re reducing the maximum number of tests that can be run in an attack to just 60 per hour, when under other circumstances the number is infinitely higher.

[mb_related_posts2]

@windowsinsider Win11 builds now have a DEFAULT account lockout policy to mitigate RDP and other brute force password vectors. This technique is very commonly used in Human Operated Ransomware and other attacks – this control will make brute forcing much harder which is awesome! pic.twitter.com/ZluT1cQQh0

— David Weston (DWIZZZLE) (@dwizzzleMSFT) July 20, 2022

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

In the midst of the battle between platforms, Netflix lost a million subscribers

The world's largest streaming service also said that plans to launch a cheaper ad-supported...
Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo returns to Disney + with the third season of “High School Musical: The series”

The third season hasn't premiered yet. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (HSMTMTS)...
Tech News

Infinix introduces its 3D vapor cloud camera

As the performance of smartphones grows, both the manufacturers of their components and their...
5G News

This is the most affordable member of Google’s Pixel 6 mobile family

Google has just expanded its family of Pixel 6 mobile phones with the arrival...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Android

Google will retire YouTube Go next August

YouTube Go is the application that Google launched a few years ago with the...

© 2021 voonze.com.