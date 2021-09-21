Windows 11 requires an internet connection for the first run of some native apps

The countdown to the arrival of Windows 11 continues and reports continue to arrive about its operation. At this point, several versions of the operating system have already been released on the Insiders and Dev channels, which reveal what Microsoft is bringing this time. In that sense, we want to talk about a new requirement where some native apps require an internet connection to run for the first time on Windows 11.

When you install the operating system and want to open the Clock application, for example, you will receive a message requesting an internet connection to download an update.

These are the native apps that require internet in Windows 11

Faced with this situation, we must be clear about what we discussed above and that is that the new internet connection requirement is for the first execution. That is, native Windows 11 applications will not be network tethered after the first boot. However, it turns out to be a change that took many by surprise and where Microsoft attempted a move to save disk storage space. That is, the applications require additional data that is not in the installation package, but in the Microsoft Store where you get the update.

Despite this, it is not clear how much space is being saved with this new modality. On the other hand, the native apps that require internet in Windows 11 for their first execution are: Clock and Alarms, Microsoft To-Do, Maps and Sticky Notes. It is also worth noting that others start directly without the need for a connection, such as Calendar, Calculator, Notepad and Paint.

However, we must wait for the official release of the operating system to verify whether Redmond will maintain this idea for the first execution of some of their native applications. Although internet connections are widely available, we will not always have access to one and this could be a stumbling block for this method.