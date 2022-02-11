Windows 11 renews its media player. What changes are there?

We’ve been hearing rumors for some time about the possibility that Microsoft is working on a design change in Media Player for Windows 11. The well-known media player will receive a complete facelift very soon. Although, if you are part of the Windows Insiders program, know that you can already enjoy this new version. As Microsoft has announced through its official blog, the application, which first came to Insiders in November 2021, now lands with a renewed design and replaces the Groove Music, Movies and TV applications. In the press release we can read that “We have designed the new Media Player so that you can enjoy more of your multimedia content in Windows 11, and we are very happy to present it to everyone. The Media Player beautifully displays your local music and video collections and complements the new look of Windows 11,” And we can already tell you that the changes are high. A media player at the level of Windows 11 For starters, the new version of Windows Media Player merges your music and video apps to unify two apps that didn’t make sense. With this, the new Windows 11 media player is more complete. On an aesthetic level, we see that it has received a total facelift to more closely resemble the style used by Windows 11. For example, we see it in the play button, which is noticeably larger than in previous versions. On the other hand, the new Windows 11 media player has some features that we have seen in its great rival, VLC. In this way, you will now be able to add folders and create music or video playlists in a more comfortable way. They have also added a new image-to-image mode that will serve both to watch videos and to play music. With this, you can have the video in view while you are doing other things. In the case of playing a music file, the app will take care of showing the cover of the album that is being played. Would you like to use the classic Windows Media media player? Well, you know that through the Windows 11 Tools folder it will continue to be available. Mainly because the Redmond-based giant knows that this program is one of the great classics of its operating system, and millions of users have continued to bet on it despite there being other more complete alternatives. Regarding the launch of this new player to all Windows 11 users, we will have to wait for Microsoft to confirm that there are no stability problems to launch the global version of its program. >