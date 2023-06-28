Windows 11 receives update to version KB5027303 with several new features

- Advertisement -

A Microsoft released this Tuesday (27) version 22621.1928 (KB5027303) for the Windows 11 with several new features. The update adds kernel troubleshooting, the ability to show seconds in the system tray, and more. The update is notable for being the first to incorporate Windows 11’s “Moment” features. One of the improvements is the option to hide the date and time in the tray, accessible via a right-click on the clock in the taskbar.





In addition, Microsoft has also added a useful feature to diagnose network problems by right-clicking the network icon in the tray. This should make troubleshooting connection failures easier for many users. - Advertisement - The network flyout on the lock screen has been updated to better align with the overall design of Windows 11. Microsoft has also added links to advanced properties for network adapters and internet properties.

After installing the update, the user can also see the Wi-Fi passwords of their known networks in Settings > Network & Internet > Wi-Fi and “Manage known networks”. this feature it was already in tests in previous versions. Philips Fidelio T1, analysis: there is a new rival to beat in the first division of the headphones, and it has come intimidating View the full update notes clicking here. Check out the step by step to install Windows 11 Moment 3 KB5027303 update: - Advertisement - Open Start > Settings > Windows Update; Check for updates; Select ‘Download and install’ next to the KB update; Restart the system.