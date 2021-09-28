Windows 11 promises lighter and more careful updates

The issue of updates in Windows 11 has undoubtedly remained one of the most important keys when it comes to talking about said operating system. Those of you who read us daily already know that Microsoft is working to improve some aspects that were widely criticized in Windows 10, and today, just one week after its launch, we want to share with you the most relevant points so that you are clear about what you can expect in this regard.

Windows 11 will follow, in many respects, the same scheme as Windows 10. This means that Microsoft will keep releasing different kinds of updates, with different objectives and with different launch cycles. Thus, cumulative security updates and bug fixes, which have a monthly cycle, will remain as one of the central pillars of said operating system, and the same will happen with updates that will introduce new functions and other improvements, although these will pass to adopt an annual cycle.

With the arrival of Windows 11 we can finally say goodbye to the questionable program of six-monthly updates that we saw in Windows 10. This means that said operating system you will only receive an annual update which will upgrade its version, introduce various new features and enhancements, and also expand support. This should have a positive impact for both Microsoft and the user, since the former will have more time to plan, develop and test each annual update, and this should arrive well polished and matured to the user.

Annual Windows 11 updates will weigh less, and be more efficient

The annual updates model seems to me much more successful than the current semi-annual model, that is very clear to me, but that is not the only important novelty that Microsoft has confirmed in Windows 11. The Redmond giant has said that Windows Update will receive improvements very marked that will affect both the update search engines and their management. Thus, when a new patch is identified as available, this will be compared with the one we already have installed, and the system will act according to the result of said comparison.

In Windows 11, Windows Update will only download the necessary files from the server, and thanks to this approach it will be possible reduce the size of updates by up to 40%. With these changes, Microsoft has a very clear objective, to minimize the impact that updates have on users, both in terms of the downtime they generate and the possible problems they can cause. As you might imagine, in this sense “active hours” will play an important role, and will be activated by default.

Monthly cumulative updates will be downloaded directly taking advantage of user downtime, and will be completed by following a “flawless, seamless” process. We should not expect that the process is, in general, much faster than what we are used to seeing in Windows 10, in fact it will still be necessary to restart the computer to complete it, but the management of updates, their implementation and the quality of the same ones that should mark a step forward compared to Windows 10.

I remind you that Windows 11 will officially arrive on October 5, and that in order to install it, it will not be necessary to meet the minimum requirements that Microsoft listed at the time. However, the Redmond company has been very clear on this issue, and has said that it is not responsible for what happens. In the end, Windows 11 may end up running smoothly on PCs that don’t meet all the requirements, but frankly, I’d rather wait if I had a machine like that and wanted to upgrade. Better to see how it behaves first, and make the decision later, thus minimizing any risk.