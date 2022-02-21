Windows 11 Pro won’t let you create users without a Microsoft Account

When you start Windows for the first time on a new or newly formatted computer, the operating system invites you to create a user account linked to a Microsoft account.

This dynamic could be bypassed by opting to create a local user account, but Windows 11 will put a definite hurdle to this practice, forcing account registration online only.

Microsoft won’t let you create local accounts in Windows 11

Despite having been thrown out During the past year, Windows 11 continues to accumulate news prepared by Microsoft. Among the changes introduced, one of the most common practices during the initial configuration of the system was quietly ended.

according to what brought to you by microsoft on your business blog, Windows 11 Pro users will require a Microsoft Account to set up a new user account.

Although since Windows 10 the system encourages the creation of new user accounts in this way, there was always the possibility of creating a local account, in the old way, without linking it to an online profile. Even if the post-installation wizard did not initially suggest this possibility, it was enough to disconnect from the Internet to continue with a registration offline.

Until now, in Windows 11 Pro it was still possible to bypass this online registration requirement, precisely by disconnecting from the Internet, since the option is not offered directly from the start. However, the extension of this restriction was something to be expected, since it had already been formally introduced in Windows 11 Home.

The announcement of this requirement for the creation of user accounts was quietly announced among the news of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22557. “Like Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires Internet connectivity only during initial device setup (OOBE). If you choose to set up your device for personal use, your Microsoft account will also be required for setup.”is noted in the notes for this new version.

In order to offer personalized experiences, from advertising to other more specific functions, the data of your users is highly valued information by software companies. In this case, it can be assumed that the mandatory link with a Microsoft Account could be based on the boost they seek to give your new shopamong other possible new functions on-line.

Although this implementation is still limited to a preliminary Windows update, it is a matter of time, probably not long, before the change is carried over to all editions of Windows 11, putting a definitive end to local accounts for this operating system.