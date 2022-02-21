Windows 11 Pro will force you to have this account if you want to install it

Since last October, the latest version of the Microsoft operating system is available to all users. And the truth is that the new features that have come to Windows 11 make it an option to take into account. Also, if you don’t like a particular change, like the position of the start menu, you can always change it to enjoy the settings of previous versions. Of course, if you want to install Windows 11 Pro on your computer, you better hurry up if you want to avoid the new requirements. Or this is what follows after the last statement that Microsoft has made and in which it indicates that it is planning that this version needs an Internet connection, in addition to a Microsoft account during the initial configuration phase. Yes, exactly the same requirements that you added in Windows 11 Home. Microsoft wants to do like Google: force you to use your account The Redmond-based giant has long been pushing for users of its operating system to use a Microsoft account. And it looks like the next step will be forcing you to use it if you want to install Windows 11 Pro. Which won’t do much for customers who don’t want the Redmond-based company to collect their personal information. “Similar to Windows 11 Home edition, Windows 11 Pro edition now requires Internet connectivity during initial device setup (OOBE) only,” says an updated Windows Insider blog post. “If you choose to set [un] device for personal use, MSA will also be required for configuration”. To say that the American company is testing this system on some versions of Windows 11, and very soon it will reach the Pro version of its OS. Until now, the solution was to disconnect the computer from the Internet during the configuration process, but in the future it will be an essential requirement if you want to install Windows 11 Pro. you think just to do the configuration and then not use it at all, but it is a shame that the company founded by Bill Gates is seriously considering adding this annoying standard to install Windows 11. In any case, we will have to wait to see the final decision it makes the company, although everything indicates that, if you want to install Windows 11 Pro, you will need an Internet connection and a Microsoft account. >