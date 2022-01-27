Windows 11 prepares for mass rollout amid another issue with AMD CPUs

The launch of Windows 11 was one of the most important technological events of the past year, but the truth is that in the end it ended up generating a marked controversy that brought, once again, the ghosts that had been affecting Windows 10 for some time: problems and bugs that in the end he ends up having to discover the end user, and that they are almost placed in a position of «beta tester».

Before someone thinks that I am exaggerating, I would like to remind you that two of the most serious bugs that Windows 11 brought significantly crippled the performance of AMD’s Ryzen processors, and that they were not limited to one specific aspect, but to Two big keys.

On the one hand, there was the bug that increased L3 cache latency, and that made them lose a lot of performance in games, and on the other hand we had problems with preferential kernel management, a latter failure that brought back memories of the situation we experienced at the time with Windows 10 and the task scheduler, which did not get along with Ryzen CPUs either.

In the end, both errors were corrected, and over time Microsoft has been polishing and correcting other minor bugs that affected Windows 11 until reaching a situation that, according to Panos Panay himself, Product Director of Windows and of Devices in Microsoft, has laid the necessary foundations so that said operating system can embark in its final stage, which will take it to the general availability phase.

In effect, this means that Windows 11 will begin, very soon, a general rollout that will allow more users to access said operating system, something that should have positive consequences for Microsoft, since the rate of adoption of said operating system could grow substantially. , and with it would improve its market share, at least in theory.

Windows 11 wants to take the big leap, but is it time?

I can’t help but ask myself this question after discovering that this operating system has again caused problems with AMD processors. The list of complaints that accumulate in the Reddit and Linus Tech Tips forums confirm that something is wrong, and it seems that the culprit is fTPM, a technology that, as I told you at the time in this article, allows us to comply with the TPM 2.0 chip requirement imposed by Windows 11, even though our computer does not physically have said chip.

All the complaints have that in common, the use of fTPM technology, and the problems affect users with very diverse configurations, so it’s clear that this is not something that is limited to single generation Ryzen processors. In fact, some users of AMD’s latest models, the Ryzen 5000 series, have confirmed that they are having problems.

After thoroughly reviewing those forums, it is clear to me that affected users have, by activating fTPM, pretty serious performance issues which can cause jerks, crashes for a few seconds where the computer hangs, and also global slowdowns and “stuttering” problems in games, as well as sound failures.

The most interesting thing about all this is that we are not dealing with something truly new. The first complaints related to fTPM in Windows 11 date back to July 2021, and have been growing until they ended up “exploding” in the Reddit forums. It seems that too it has been possible to reproduce the failure in Windows 10, but this one hasn’t been “massive” in scope, so I’m not sure how the responsibility should be shared between Microsoft and AMD.

All in all, this just reaffirms my conviction that if we have an AMD Ryzen processor, our best bet remains, for now, stay on Windows 10. I was planning to upgrade my personal PC to Windows 11, but this information has made me reconsider, and I know that I will wait a little longer. In case you are burning with desire to use Windows 11, you can always upgrade, try a few days and, if you are not convinced or if you have problems, use the option to go back to Windows 10.