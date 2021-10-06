Windows 11 performs worse in games, and suffers an error that can slow down your Internet connection

Only one day after its launch we have been able to confirm that Windows 11 performs worse in games, thanks to an interesting and complete test published by the well-known German medium ComputerBase. This operating system is an important step forward by Microsoft, in fact it is designed to take advantage of, in an appropriate way, the hybrid configurations that will use Intel’s Alder Lake-S processors, formed, as we know, by a block of high cores. performance and other high efficiency.

Microsoft has also introduced important advances in this operating system, among which we can highlight DirectStorage, a feature that we have already talked about previously, and that will allow you to use the system’s GPU for data decompression tasks from the SSD. To all of the above we must also add the interface level changes, which in my opinion give Windows 11 a more modern and attractive look.

In synthetic performance tests, with a Threadripper 3970X, Windows 11 clearly loses against Windows 10, and as if this were not enough, we see that Windows 11 performs worse in games. The only positive thing we can say about this new Windows is that significantly improves SSD performance in 4K random operations, as seen in the CrystalDisk Mark screenshots.

Interestingly, when using an Intel Core i5-11600K processor, Windows 11 performance is slightly better than Windows 10 in Cinebench R20, and in some other tests, as you can see in the attached image, which does not happen when using a Ryzen 9 5950X. I think this reflects a clear pattern, and that pattern indicates that Windows 11 performance is slightly better with Intel processors. Keep in mind that all images have been translated from German with the Google Chrome translation tool, so there are some minor bugs in them, but they are perfectly understood.

Windows 11 performs worse in games: Microsoft has work ahead

The performance comparison is so wide that we can see some exceptions, but if we take a medium balance the conclusion is very clear, Windows 11 performs worse in games than Windows 10. For example, with a Ryzen 9 5950X and an RTX 3070, Metro Exodus records means of 114.2 FPS and 82.9 FPS, while in Windows 11 these are reduced to 111.2 FPS and 81.1 FPS.

It is true that in most cases the differences are not very marked, but the truth is that this varies depending on the equipment used, and the resolution used. Thus, in the previous equipment Kingdom Come registers a minimum variation, but with a Core i5-11600K and an RTX 3070 that same game goes from a minimum of 42.2 FPS in 4K with Windows 10 a 38.6 FPS in Windows 11 keeping that resolution.

Of all the results I’ve seen, the one that best illustrates that Windows 11 performs worse in games than Windows 10 is F1 2020, a title that, with a Threadripper 3970X and an RTX 3080 Ti, records 237.2 FPS in 1080p (maximum quality) in Windows 10, while in Windows 11 the performance drops down to 197.8 FPS. We imagine that that difference would be reduced by raising the resolution, and this seems to indicate that Microsoft should take a look at the Windows 11 task manager and AMD CPU support.

Although in some cases the difference is minimal, the conclusion we can draw is very clear. As we anticipated, Windows 11 performs worse in games than Windows 10, and in some synthetic performance tests as well, although this varies depending on the configuration that our PC uses. Too there is a tendency to show worse performance in AMD CPUs, and everything seems to indicate that, in order to get the most out of the Intel Alder Lake-S processors, we will need to use Windows 11.

Right now, I am clear that the best thing for a normal user is to continue in Windows 10, at least until Microsoft finishes polishing said operating system. And speaking of polishing, the Redmond giant is accumulating the work, since we have been able to confirm that Windows 11 not only performs worse in games, but also has faults that affect memory management, producing a leak that ends up consuming an unnecessary amount due to its non-release, and also gives errors with Intel Killer networking software, which ends up severely reducing performance.