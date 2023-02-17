5G News
Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, official Microsoft support arrives

Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, official Microsoft support arrives

Finally there is one Official plan by Microsoft to support Windows on Mac computers with Apple Silicon processors: A new support document on the company’s site formally acknowledges the ability to run ARM versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on all M1 and M2 Macs released so far (and we imagine the document will be updated with next generations) via Parallels Desktop 18. So the possibility of natively installing the operating system on the machine, as it worked at the time of Intel Macs thanks to Boot Camp, but at least an official solution for virtualization is still missing.

Virtualized Windows ARM has limitations which is good to keep in mind. 32-bit ARM apps are no longer supported, because Microsoft prefers to maintain 64-bit compatibility only, and external device compatibility is constrained by whether or not there is a 64-bit ARM driver. All Windows features that require additional virtualization, including Android apps, Windows Sandbox, and Linux apps, are not compatible, as are apps and games that require DirectX 12 or OpenGL 3.3.

It is fair to note that Parallels has already supported Windows 11 for some time, however the absence of an official Microsoft authorization meant that only Insider builds could be used, not the stable ones. It’s not clear exactly how this will work – so far it’s been virtually impossible to buy yourself a copy of Windows Arm, you can only buy a computer that has it installed, like Microsoft’s own Surface Pro X. It is worth noting that Microsoft has entered into a commercial agreement directly with Parallels.

Virtualized Windows 11 already runs quite well now with the Insider builds, we can only imagine that with the official ones things will improve even more, at least a little; but it is clear that it is not comparable to a “native” operating system. It seems less and less realistic expect this to happen, barring a direct deal between Apple and Microsoft, which at this stage seems extremely unlikely, to be optimistic.

