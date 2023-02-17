Windows 11 on Apple Silicon, official Microsoft support arrives

Finally there is one Official plan by Microsoft to support Windows on Mac computers with Apple Silicon processors: A new support document on the company’s site formally acknowledges the ability to run ARM versions of Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise on all M1 and M2 Macs released so far (and we imagine the document will be updated with next generations) via Parallels Desktop 18. So the possibility of natively installing the operating system on the machine, as it worked at the time of Intel Macs thanks to Boot Camp, but at least an official solution for virtualization is still missing.

Virtualized Windows ARM has limitations which is good to keep in mind. 32-bit ARM apps are no longer supported, because Microsoft prefers to maintain 64-bit compatibility only, and external device compatibility is constrained by whether or not there is a 64-bit ARM driver. All Windows features that require additional virtualization, including Android apps, Windows Sandbox, and Linux apps, are not compatible, as are apps and games that require DirectX 12 or OpenGL 3.3.