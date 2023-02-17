Windows 11 on a MacBook running M1 and M2 is finally possible, thanks to Parallels

Parallels is software for macOS and ChromeOS that lets you use Windows 10 or 11 on a Mac or Chromebook. Since version 16.5, it is compatible with systems based on the ARM processor architecture.

It is possible to run windows on a mac provided that the latter is powered by an Intel chip. To do this, you must use Boot Camp, a boot loader type software, which allows you to choose the operating system to start the ignition. If you have a Mac equipped with an Apple Silicon, the task is much more complicated. Microsoft has just formalized a partnership with Parallels which allows the most recent and powerful Macs to take advantage of Windows 11 and all its benefits thanks to virtualization.

Parallels version 18 is a boot loader for using Windows 11 on Macs equipped with an M1 or M2 chip. Unless you use a professional Cloud PC solution through Windows 365, this type of dual-boot was not possible until now. And if Microsoft sells versions of Windows 11 compatible with ARM processorsthe architecture on which the Apple M1 or M2 series are based, it is highly unlikely that Apple will ever buy Windows licenses from Microsoft.

Parallels 18 allows you to use both OS, side by side, without the need to restart.

To be able to use it, you must respect the material conditions imposed by Microsoft, requirements that the latest Macs more than meet. As in addition, Parallels simulates the presence of the essential security component TPM, users of Windows 11 on Mac will not be victims of the unsightly watermark imposed by Microsoft.

There are several reasons for wanting to use Windows on macOS. The first of these is probably the opulence of the games catalog available on the Microsoft OS. Be careful though. However good this solution is, neither Parallels 18 nor the Redmond company promises maximum compatibility. In fact, to work, hardware drivers must be specifically designed for PCs based on ARM architecture and games using OpenGL 3.3 do not work.