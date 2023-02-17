5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsAppleWindows 11 on a MacBook running M1 and M2 is finally possible,...

Windows 11 on a MacBook running M1 and M2 is finally possible, thanks to Parallels

Apple

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
windows 11 on a macbook running m1 and m2 is.jpg
windows 11 on a macbook running m1 and m2 is.jpg
- Advertisement -

Parallels is software for macOS and ChromeOS that lets you use Windows 10 or 11 on a Mac or Chromebook. Since version 16.5, it is compatible with systems based on the ARM processor architecture.

Windows 11 on a MacBook screen / Credit: 123rf

- Advertisement -

It is possible to run windows on a mac provided that the latter is powered by an Intel chip. To do this, you must use Boot Camp, a boot loader type software, which allows you to choose the operating system to start the ignition. If you have a Mac equipped with an Apple Silicon, the task is much more complicated. Microsoft has just formalized a partnership with Parallels which allows the most recent and powerful Macs to take advantage of Windows 11 and all its benefits thanks to virtualization.

To read — Windows 11: here are two simple techniques to get rid of the ugly watermark imposed by Microsoft

Parallels version 18 is a boot loader for using Windows 11 on Macs equipped with an M1 or M2 chip. Unless you use a professional Cloud PC solution through Windows 365, this type of dual-boot was not possible until now. And if Microsoft sells versions of Windows 11 compatible with ARM processorsthe architecture on which the Apple M1 or M2 series are based, it is highly unlikely that Apple will ever buy Windows licenses from Microsoft.

Parallels 18 allows you to use both OS, side by side, without the need to restart.

To be able to use it, you must respect the material conditions imposed by Microsoft, requirements that the latest Macs more than meet. As in addition, Parallels simulates the presence of the essential security component TPM, users of Windows 11 on Mac will not be victims of the unsightly watermark imposed by Microsoft.

- Advertisement -

There are several reasons for wanting to use Windows on macOS. The first of these is probably the opulence of the games catalog available on the Microsoft OS. Be careful though. However good this solution is, neither Parallels 18 nor the Redmond company promises maximum compatibility. In fact, to work, hardware drivers must be specifically designed for PCs based on ARM architecture and games using OpenGL 3.3 do not work.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Android

This external battery can catch fire at any time, dispose of it urgently!

Most of the time, external batteries prove to be very useful. But other...
Apple

Ubisoft confirms that mobile versions of The Division and Rainbow Six arrive by March 2024

Tom Clancy titles Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence will be released during...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.