Windows 11: NVIDIA fixes bug in driver that caused GPU usage to reach 100% at rest

NVIDIA released last Wednesday (16) an update for a graphics driver that was causing an annoying problem for Windows 11 users. According to complaints, the Task Manager showed that the GPU usage reached 100% even when the graphics card was idle or in low activity. The fix is ​​brought via GeForce Game Ready 526.98. According to NVIDIA, the problem was caused by a bug in the Desktop Window Manager (DWM), a service that allows you to use hardware to accelerate the visual effects of the Microsoft operating system.

As previously suggested by the hardware manufacturer itself, the root of the problem had been identified a few months ago, but an adequate fix was only released on Wednesday (16). As an interim way to fix the bug, NVIDIA had recommended that users disable hardware accelerated GPU scheduling. The new version of the NVIDIA driver brings, in addition to fixing the GPU bug, support for the brand's new video card. The GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the most advanced models of the new generation and hit the international market with a suggested price of US$ 1,199 (about R$ 6,559). No release date has yet been announced in Europe.