Windows 11: Microsoft wants to move the operating system to the cloud, indicates document

Microsoft is reportedly considering moving all users of its operating system to a cloud service. During an internal company meeting held a year ago, executives discussed evolving Windows 365 to deliver the full Windows 11 experience to any device via streaming. The content of the meeting was made public during a lawsuit by the FTC, which is investigating Microsoft’s attempted purchase of Activision Blizzard. A document unveiled in court details the company’s long-term goals for increasing the popularity of Windows, and among them, the goal to “move Windows 11 to the Cloud”.

Moving Windows 11 More and More to the Cloud. Scale Windows 365 to enable a full operating system streamed from the cloud to any device. Leveraging the power of the cloud and client to enable AI-powered services and complete roaming of people’s digital experience.

Windows 365 is a service that streams an operating system desktop to any compatible device via the cloud. At the moment, the platform is limited to Microsoft's corporate users, but according to the document revealed in court, its target audience can be expanded to cover all users.

Microsoft seems to have started the strategy of moving the operating system to the cloud, since it has started to integrate several functions of Windows 365. A future update of Windows 11 will enable the “Windows 365 Boot”, which will allow access to the desktop directly on the device instead of booting the local version of the system. Recently, Windows Copilot was announced as the new system’s virtual assistant with ChatGPT integration, and to ensure good local performance in the future, the Redmond giant works with Intel and AMD to optimize the processors for AI capabilities with the which Microsoft has been committing.

Chromebook is a “threat”

In the same Microsoft slideshow, the company talks about the need to “bolster the business value of Windows” to respond to the “Chromebook threat,” which is becoming an increasingly complete ecosystem. Long-term opportunities listed on the business side include increased use of Windows 365. - Advertisement - It is possible to subscribe to the cloud operating system in Europe for prices starting at R$ 114.30/month. Machine specifications include options ranging from 2 to 4 virtual processors (vCPU) and 2GB to 16GB of RAM. All have the same 128 GB of storage. Prices currently start at BRL 170.10/month per user.

