Windows 11: Microsoft updates WSA with Android 13 and promises up to 50% more performance

Microsoft has begun shipping a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) that updates tool for android 13🇧🇷 This means that the app emulator will feature the new features brought by the latest version of Google’s operating system, as well as various performance improvements. The update is identified by build number 2211.40000.7.0. With Android 13, Windows 11 users will be able to enjoy their favorite applications with the new features brought by API level 33 of Android, in addition to several performance and stability improvements for running programs.

According to Microsoft, the opening apps on Windows Subsystem for Android is 50% faster, but this improvement is limited to devices using a solid state storage drive (SSD). Either way, system-level fixes allow the overall emulator experience to run smoother on PC. - Advertisement - The company mentions that there are several improvements to the clipboard, input and output of applications, with improvements in mouse controls and the resizing of open application windows. Intel Bridge has also been updated to support Android 13 changes from its old version, Android 12L.