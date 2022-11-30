Windows 11: Microsoft to release fix for performance issues in games

Microsoft began testing last Tuesday (29) a new update to fix performance issues in games that users face with Windows 11. Gamers claim that, since the launch of version 22H2, sudden drops in the rate may occur. of frames per second in different titles. Identified by the number “KB5020044”, the new update is available on Preview channel for Insider program testers. This means that it shouldn’t be long until the new version of the operating system is released to all users, bringing several bug fixes, performance and stability improvements.

As part of its strategy to be the operating system of choice for gamers, Microsoft has released Windows 11’s 22H2 update with tons of gaming features. On the other hand, the new version ended up worsening the software’s performance, leading the company to temporarily stop its distribution. - Advertisement - Before promising a corrective update for the bug, the company revealed some tips to speed up game performance. Later, the developers discovered that the problem was caused by a anomaly causing games to do GPU debuggingwhich severely reduces PC performance.

With the upcoming cumulative update, gamers will finally be able to run their favorite games without worrying about crashes. Users will also be able to find new OneDrive backup storage alerts, improvements to the Windows Spotlight feature, and other bug fixes. Did you have problems with games after the 22H2 update? Comment!

