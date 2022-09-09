Windows 11: Microsoft releases fix for those who can’t log into the system

A bug in Windows 11 is preventing users from logging into the after adding a new account to the OS. The issue may appear after installing update KB5016691, which began to roll out in preview on August 25th. The bug only has a chance of being triggered if you enter a new Microsoft account.

The problem should resolve itself “after a brief period”, according to Microsoft. Affected systems will only prevent login after an initial reboot or when someone logs out for the first time.