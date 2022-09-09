HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows 11: Microsoft releases fix for those who can't log into the...

Windows 11: Microsoft releases fix for those who can’t log into the system

A bug in Windows 11 is preventing users from logging into the system after adding a new microsoft account to the OS. The issue may appear after installing update KB5016691, which began to roll out in preview on August 25th. The bug only has a chance of being triggered if you enter a new Microsoft account.

The problem should resolve itself “after a brief period”, according to Microsoft. Affected systems will only prevent login after an initial reboot or when someone logs out for the first time.

“After installing the [pacote] KB501669 and add a new Microsoft account user on Windows, you may not be able to sign in for a short time after the first restart or disconnection. The issue only affects the newly added Microsoft account user and only for the first login,” Microsoft described in a post about the issue they are already resolving.

The company notes that the bug only affects Microsoft accounts. It doesn’t present an issue for Active Directory domain user accounts or Azure Active Directory accounts.

A resolution for the bug is propagating through rolling back known Microsoft issues. It can take up to 24 hours for the fix to roll out to all consumer devices and unmanaged business devices. Microsoft notes that restarting a PC can help the resolution apply faster. Devices managed by the company will have to resolve the issue through a special group policy.

And you, did you face this problem out there? Leave your comment!

