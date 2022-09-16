Windows 11: Microsoft releases Build 25201 to Dev channel with Xbox widget improvements

released last Wednesday (14) a new version of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program. is available on the operating system’s official blog in ISO format for testers subscribed to the Dev , and brings a series of new features to widgets and software applications. For those who use the widget panel frequently, big tech is adding a new expanded view which allows you to find dynamic cards faster. Just click the center button at the top right of the screen to switch between the traditional compact view and the new method.

The panel setting will be memorized and set as the default until it is changed again. The feature is not yet available to all Insider members. According to the company, the initial expectation is to aggregate feedback from only a portion of the testers to evaluate its expansion to the entire program, and in the future, to all users. One of the biggest new features of the latest trial builds is the Xbox Game Pass widget. The Build 25201 will allow the login to the account to be done directly through the dynamic card which, in turn, will also show the most recent games played by the user, giving the option to continue where they left off.

Small improvements will also be seen during the day-to-day use of the operating system. One example is File Explorer’s optimized search engine, which will now show results in real time while the user is still typing. There are also bug fixes in different areas of Windows. If you are subscribed to the Dev channel and have noticed crashes in Settings or File Explorer, the new build should mitigate these bugs.