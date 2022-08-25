Windows 11: Microsoft releases bug-fixed builds in File Explorer for Beta channel

Microsoft released this Wednesday (24) two new builds of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program. Build numbers 22621,586 and 22622,586 are now available to fans in the Beta channel and reach users through the update package identified as “KB5016701” on Windows Update.
Version 22622.586 brings all new OS features enabled by default. In addition, there are a number of bug fixes for various areas of the platform, especially for the File Explorer, which is expected to receive a new layout with tabbed navigation later this year.
Users have been complaining about file manager glitches that prevented the “click/tap and drag” gesture from working properly in the title bar. Furthermore, when selecting multiple folders and choosing to “open in a new tab”, Windows will no longer open folders randomly and will fulfill the function required by the user.
Another problem reported was the search bar with the theme “inverse” to the one configured by the user. Before the fix, the File Explorer search engine was showing its light version when the system was in dark mode and vice versa.
Some improvements have also been added to the taskbar. In case you had problems using multiple screens or crashes when rearranging icons while one of the moved apps was running, the update will fix them.
These and other new features exclusive to version 22622.586 were detailed in the release notes on Microsoft’s official blog, but some users may also opt to receive 22621.586. Except for the improvements mentioned above, this build brings exactly the same changes as its version with features enabled by default.
Featured, big tech added a fix for the bug that prevented some Lenovo devices from receiving new updates correctly. Check out the full notes:
Windows 11 22621586
- We fixed an issue causing domain credentials to not work for some Insiders in the previous Beta channel.
- We fixed an issue where the “Sync across your devices” option in Settings > System > Clipboard is not enabled;
- We fixed an issue affecting Microsoft Defender Application Guard (MDAG), which caused opening the MDAG to take exaggeratedly long time or fail.
- We fixed an issue that affects URLs generated by JavaScript: URLs. These URLs do not work as expected when adding them to the Favorites menu in IE mode;
- We fixed an issue that forces IE mode tabs to be reloaded in one session.
- We fixed an issue that affects opening in IE mode;
- We fixed an issue that successfully opens a browser window in IE mode to display a PDF file, but then navigation to another site within the same window fails.
- We fixed an issue that allows you to circumvent MSHTML and ActiveX rules for WDAC (Windows Defender Application Control);
- We fixed an issue that affects the SharedPC account manager, preventing the tool from deleting too many accounts during cleanup.
- We fixed an issue where the static IP is inconsistent and because of this, the NetworkAdapterConfiguration() parameter fails sporadically.
- We fixed a memory leak issue that affects FindNextFileNameW().
All the improvements are released in preparation for Windows 11 22H2, which is due to arrive in September with several changes to the Start menu and Task Manager.
Do you use Windows 11? How do you rate your experience? Comment below!