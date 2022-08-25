Windows 11: Microsoft releases bug-fixed builds in File Explorer for Beta channel

Microsoft released this Wednesday (24) two new of Windows 11 for members of the Insider program. Build numbers 22621,586 and 22622,586 are now available to fans in the Beta and reach users through the update package identified as “KB5016701” on Windows Update. Version 22622.586 brings all new OS features enabled by default. In addition, there are a number of bug fixes for various areas of the platform, especially for the File , which is expected to receive a new layout with tabbed navigation later this year.

Users have been complaining about file manager glitches that prevented the "click/tap and drag" gesture from working properly in the title bar. Furthermore, when selecting multiple folders and choosing to "open in a new tab", Windows will no longer open folders randomly and will fulfill the function required by the user. Another problem reported was the search bar with the theme "inverse" to the one configured by the user. Before the fix, the File Explorer search engine was showing its light version when the system was in dark mode and vice versa. Some improvements have also been added to the taskbar. In case you had problems using multiple screens or crashes when rearranging icons while one of the moved apps was running, the update will fix them.