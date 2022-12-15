Windows 11: Microsoft may release “Moment 3” update in Q2 2023

Windows 11 received its last feature update in the month of November, and “Moment 2” — as the next update is called — should be released soon. According to rumors discovered this Wednesday (14), Microsoft is also preparing the “Moment 3”, which could be launched in the middle of the second quarter of next year. O WalkingCata popular leaker who usually reveals accurate information about Microsoft’s operating system, said on his Twitter that the Windows 11’s next feature update expected to be released in May 2023🇧🇷

May 2023 = next Windows “Continuous Innovations” release timeframe — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) December 14, 2022

So far, there is no information about what features and changes will occur in Windows 11 with the arrival of the "Moment 3" update, but it is worth remembering that Moment 1 brought several features characteristic of the 22H2 version, such as tabbed browsing in the File Explorer and a new search bar for the Start menu. Microsoft hasn't confirmed the existence of this update, but some hidden quotes in the latest Windows 11 builds for the Beta channel suggest that the big tech is supposedly working on unreleased features that will arrive with "Moment 3" and "Moment 4" updates over the course of the year. from 2023.

“Moment” updates appear to be a new nomenclature used by Microsoft. Before, the software update cycle brought new features once a year or half a year, but Microsoft seems to be adopting a differentiated strategy that releases news for the operating system at a random pace.