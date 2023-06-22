Windows 11: Microsoft confirms File Explorer bug; see how to fix

- Advertisement -

Microsoft has confirmed the existence of an issue in Windows 11 in versions 21H2, 22H2 and Windows Server 2022 that causes increased CPU usage in Windows Explorer after installing the Patch Tuesday KB5026372 update released on May 9, 2023. way to fix the problem.

The Redmond company details how the bug can be caused. According to her, the problem is caused by checking the effective access permissions in the “Advanced Security Settings” dialog of shared files and folders when clicking “Show Effective Access”. At this stage, the File Explorer just shows an “Effective computing access…” warning that does not show results, but continues to use the computer’s CPU after being closed, overloading the system. - Advertisement -

See Microsoft’s full report below:

After installing updates released on May 9, 2023 or later updates, you may not be able to display Effective Access in the “Advanced Security Settings” dialog box for shared files or folders. On affected devices, when the “Show effective access” button is selected, you will receive the message “Computing effective access…” but the query results may not be displayed and Explorer.exe may continue to use CPU after the Advanced Security Settings dialog box is closed. This issue is unlikely to be experienced by consumers using Windows devices at home. New space billionaire bets on artificial gravity