Windows 11 may receive keyboard shortcut to record PC screen

Microsoft often leaves “hidden” features in test versions of Windows 11, but it doesn’t take long for developers and enthusiasts to discover the tools before their official launch. A new function discovered by the user @PhantomOfEarth from Twitter indicates that the system will have a keyboard shortcut to start screen recording.

By simultaneously pressing Windows + Shift + R keys, the Snipping Tool starts automatically and allows you to start recording your screen to video. The function is hidden in the Preview version of Windows 11 released last Wednesday (22), but it is possible to activate it through tools for developers.

Note that this is a different sequence than the traditional shortcut to launch the Snipping Tool (Windows + Shift + S). The “R” key, therefore, may mean that the new shortcut will start the Recording function (“record”, in English), while the “S” key represents the Screenshot function (“screenshot”, in English) .

You can now edit Word documents from Gmail attachments

For now, pressing the keys only runs the Snipping Tool. It is possible that the shortcut will bring up the screen recording interface automatically in the future — just like it already works with screen capture by pressing Windows + Shift + S.

Earlier this year, Windows 11 finally allowed users to record their computer screen without using third-party apps. To do this, just open the Capture Tool and click on the “camcorder” icon. It is possible to select a specific part of the screen so that it can be recorded on video

(Image: Screenshot/TechSmart.com)

Like every other feature hidden in the trial versions, the supposed screen recording shortcut is unfinished and may be buggy. It is possible to force its activation in the new Preview version of Windows 11 (Build 23419) using ViveTool, but this practice is not recommended due to the risk of corruption of other tools in the system.

If you want to test the new function in its early stage of development, you need to download ViveTool from its repository on Github, move it to an easily accessible location (such as “C:\” or another hard drive) and follow the instructions. steps:

  • Open Windows Terminal;
  • Switch to Command Prompt via shortcut Ctrl + Shift + 2
  • Navigate to the folder where the ViveTool files are located (eg cd C:\Vive);
  • Type the command vivetool /enable /id:42063280 and press Enter;
  • Restart the device.
Microsoft is preparing several improvements for Windows 11. Recently, the Dev channel received an update that brings new features to the Taskbar and Start Menu.

