Windows 11 launches an update with many new features

The latest update to Windows 11 includes new features designed to improve the user experience, especially through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in the taskbar and the new Bing search. Features that improve touch and accessibility have also been added, as well as an application for quick access to Windows 365.

Let’s take a look at a summary of everything featured on blogs.windows.com.

New Bing AI system in the taskbar

Search is one of the most used features in Windows, and the latest update makes it easier to access through the taskbar. The new AI-powered Bing search provides a fast and efficient way to find answers to user questions.

Link from iPhone directly to PC

iPhone users can now link their devices directly to their Windows 11 PCs using the new Phone Link. iCloud integration allows easy access to iPhone photos from the Photos app.

Touch experience improvements

The Windows 11 update includes improvements to the touch user experience, such as new touch controls for arranging windows with the Snap feature, and new touch gestures for opening and closing the Start menu, Widgets, and quick settings.

AI features for customization

Windows 11 has also added new AI features to improve user personalization, such as content recommendations in the Start menu and study effects to improve audio and video quality in video calls.

improved accessibility

Accessibility is a priority in Windows 11, and the latest update includes new features to improve the experience for users who are visually or hearing impaired, such as support for more Braille displays and a new enhanced speech feature for use in different apps.

What’s new in Windows 11

Here you have the complete list with all the novelties presented:

New Windows search box with Bing : The new Windows 11 search box includes the Microsoft search engine, Bing, to make it easy to find information and resources.

: The new Windows 11 search box includes the Microsoft search engine, Bing, to make it easy to find information and resources. Pairing iPhone mobile devices : The new Phone Link for iOS preview allows users to directly link their iPhone mobile devices with their Windows 11 PC, allowing them to receive calls and messages while working on their PC.

: The new Phone Link for iOS preview allows users to directly link their iPhone mobile devices with their Windows 11 PC, allowing them to receive calls and messages while working on their PC. Touchscreen experience improvements : New improvements have been added to the touch experience in Windows 11, including touch controls for Snap and new touch gestures for opening and closing the Start Menu, Widgets, and Quick Settings.

: New improvements have been added to the touch experience in Windows 11, including touch controls for Snap and new touch gestures for opening and closing the Start Menu, Widgets, and Quick Settings. Windows studio effects for video calls : Windows studio effects, powered by artificial intelligence, improve audio and video quality during video calls in apps like Microsoft Teams.

: Windows studio effects, powered by artificial intelligence, improve audio and video quality during video calls in apps like Microsoft Teams. New energy recommendations : Windows 11 includes new power recommendations to help users reduce their carbon footprint, with options to adjust PC settings and reduce their power consumption.

: Windows 11 includes new power recommendations to help users reduce their carbon footprint, with options to adjust PC settings and reduce their power consumption. Tabbing in the Notepad app : The Windows 11 Notepad app now includes tabbing, allowing developers to organize their code and easily switch between different notes.

: The Windows 11 Notepad app now includes tabbing, allowing developers to organize their code and easily switch between different notes. Improved compatibility with Braille displays : New accessibility features have been added to Narrator to improve support for Braille displays, including support for three new Braille displays designed for HumanWare Surface.

: New accessibility features have been added to Narrator to improve support for Braille displays, including support for three new Braille displays designed for HumanWare Surface. New chat experience : The Windows 11 chat experience has been completely redesigned, with new options to preview videos and share call links in any app.

: The Windows 11 chat experience has been completely redesigned, with new options to preview videos and share call links in any app. improved voice access : Windows 11 offers a more flexible and improved voice access experience for users with motor disabilities, with voice commands for Microsoft apps like Word and File Explorer.

: Windows 11 offers a more flexible and improved voice access experience for users with motor disabilities, with voice commands for Microsoft apps like Word and File Explorer. custom widgets: Windows 11 includes a wide variety of custom widgets, including news, sports, entertainment, and more, to keep users up to date on what matters to them.

That said, all the news on blogs.windows.com.