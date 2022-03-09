Windows 11 is updated to improve Android app integration

One of the great novelties that Windows 11 has brought has to do with the possibility of installing Android applications. After a torrent of rumors, Microsoft finally confirmed a long-awaited functionality to be able to alternate both systems. And now they have just released an update to improve this tool. As we were saying, the arrival of Android applications in Windows 11 was a breath of fresh air for all users of this operating system. Although the truth is that the integration is not being the best. And for this reason, the Redmond-based company is making a staggered deployment, at the moment for Windows Insiders, users who are testing the beta version of the latest version of Windows. Now, through the official Microsoft blog, the American company has announced that it has just updated the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) with the aim of improving its integration. All the improvements of the latest Windows 11 update With version number 2203.40000.1.0, the latest Windows 11 update, available through the Microsoft store, will allow Android apps to be much better integrated into this operating system, as well as of other notable novelties. In case you didn’t know, WSA is the tool that allows Android to work within Windows 11, allowing you to install applications without any problem. Now, with the new update, the integration is more complete. In addition, the new Windows 11 update brings other improvements to consider. We leave you a list of the great news H.264 video hardware decoding: now applications can use the hardware-accelerated H.264 video codec, perfect for streaming services. Changes in the network: Microsoft has not given many details , stating that “network changes are coming to the WSA platform to allow for future enhancements.” Additionally, Insiders are encouraged to report any network issues they encounter when using Android apps on Windows 11. Mail integration: You can now open a Windows 11 mail client directly from any supported Android app via WSA. Changes in MSAA: Anti-aliasing improvements to fix previous issues and provide better graphics quality in games. Input Improvements: SWA now offers improved scrolling in the Amazon Appstore and Kindle apps. Finally, if you want to download this update, you just have to go to the Microsoft Store, go to the Library and click on Get updates. Please note that this firmware upgrade is in beta and therefore has bugs. So assess whether it is worth installing or better to wait for a global deployment. >