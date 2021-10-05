Windows 11 is now available: requirements, how to upgrade from Windows 10, and how to install from scratch

Windows 11 It is now official and can be downloaded. The launch that was officially announced for today, October 5, could be accessed by users from certain latitudes hours before, due to time differences.

The new version of Microsoft’s operating system has high system requirements compared to its predecessor and its download is available both for a clean installation or as an update for computers compatible with Windows 10.

Windows 11 system requirements

Considering that Windows 11 has more demanding installation requirements than its predecessor version, it is important to consider the hardware requirements disclosed by Microsoft.

The processor It must be a 64-bit compatible one, with at least 1Ghz of power and with two or more cores or, failing that, a system of chip (SoC).

A noticeable increase was applied to the requirement of RAM, which in this version amounts to 2 GB, doubling the requirements in this aspect of the most demanding version of Windows 10.

Keeping the comparison with the previous version of this operating system, which only required 16 GB of storage base for its installation, Windows 11 now requires a disk of at least 64 GB.

The Graphic card it must be compatible with the WDDM 2.0 driver and DirectX 12 or later. Refering to screen, it must be at least 9 inches long and offer a minimum resolution of 720p (HD) with support for 8-bit color graphics.

A contentious point among the Windows 11 installation requirements is the requirement for a Trusted Platform Module 2.0, known by its abbreviation TPM 2.0, which is a chip that the system can use to store encryption keys. To find out if a computer has this chip, Microsoft published a guide which helps to identify it in Windows 10.

Although later all these demands were relaxedBy allowing Windows 11 to be installed on computers that do not meet the requirements, it is important to consider them anyway as a reference for installation. Additionally, Microsoft has a tool to check if a device is compatible with this update.

How to upgrade to Windows 11 from Windows 10

Although Microsoft changed the initially applied treatment with the system requirements for installing Windows 11, this measure only applies to fresh installations.

For this reason, if you have doubts about the compatibility with this new system, it is recommended to use PC Health Check, the official verification tool mentioned above.

If a computer has a genuine Windows license and is hardware-eligible for the update, just wait for the update to arrive via Windows Update.

The preference with this update is the compatible computers that have been recently purchased. Those, if they have not yet been notified of the upgrade offer, will receive an announcement within the next few days or weeks. For the rest of the users, according to what Microsoft pointed out previously, this process will be even more gradual and could last until mid-2022.

An alternative route is the use of Windows 11 Setup Wizard, a tool that can be downloaded from the Microsoft website to perform an update from Windows 10. To download the installation, a minimum of 9 GB of free storage is required.

How to install Windows 11 from scratch on a computer

In this scenario, the procedure does not differ much from previous versions of Windows and is performed from a USB drive or a DVD.

To create Windows 11 installation media, you need to have the media creation tool that Microsoft made available on its website. This mechanism requires from the beginning to have a license to install Windows 11 or, failing that, to run the application on a device with Windows 10 compatible with the requirements for the update.

The mentioned tool must be run as administrator. To start this procedure, it is necessary to accept the license terms that are presented, indicate the language and edition of Windows 11 that you want to obtain. Later, the application will ask if you want to create a USB drive or burn a DVD, to finally generate a bootable drive to install the system.

Another, more traditional option is to download a ISO image, which can be obtained from the same site as the previous tool. That file contains all available editions of Windows 11, but unlocks only the version corresponding to the license that is provided at the time. In addition to being able to be burned to disk or extracted to USB, this ISO can also be used in virtual machines.

Once you have the installation unit, you just have to start the computer from it, to start the procedure in the company of the instructions that are clearly explained on the screen.