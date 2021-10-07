Windows 11 is here: how to install it right now without waiting for ‘queues’

Microsoft was marked in red today, October 5, at which time Windows 11 would officially reach all users with Windows 10 thanks to a free update. That is, as a release capable of being applied on computers with an OS already installed. And the truth is that it has more than fulfilled its promise because in reality the new operating system has been available since yesterday, the 4th. That official deployment, as you know, is usually done through a tool such as Windows Update, which is in charge of giving us the good news that we already have the file available to start the installation. But there is a problem and it is that to satisfy the demand, Microsoft creates a waiting queue in which we become part … so if millions of requests are received, it takes us forever to start receiving Windows 11. We are going to skip that queue The idea is not so much to skip our turn in the waiting queue as to resort to another Windows 11 installation system. One that is a tad more laborious but that will allow you to have everything ready in just a couple of hours. And it is, obviously, about downloading the installation ISO file that has a weight of 5.52 gigs. To do this, we go to the Microsoft download page, where we will see a series of alternatives: from downloading the utility that tells us if our PC can receive the installation (that is, if it has some type of hardware limitation), even the possibility of downloading a file already configured so that we can boot it from a DVD or a USB key. So we stuck with this one and decided to download the ISO file. Next we will have to choose the 64-bit version (it is the only one that is offered to us) and, of course, the language. Do not download another one or then you will have a problem when downloading packages that are installed and cannot leave Windows completely fine. So choose “Spanish” from the list and, finally, confirm that you are going to download the file. Once you have that ISO on your hard drive, you can either unzip it to run it from a different drive than the main one (C 🙂 where you have Windows 10 running, or create a vUSB key or boot DVD. In this way, in just a couple of hours you will have your PC updated to Windows 11. And without waiting for queues. >