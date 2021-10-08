Windows 11 is giving performance problems with some processors. Which are?

After a long wait, we can finally install the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system. Yes, Windows 11 is here, and it comes loaded with a battery of new features so you can get the most out of it. As we said, you can already enjoy Windows 11, unless you have an AMD Ryzen processor. If this is your case, it may be best to delay the update, since the company has announced that its chips could have difficulties with the new operating system, which could cause performance failures with drops of up to 15% in some cases. What problems does Windows 11 have with AMD Ryzen processors As PCGamer has indicated, there are two problems with Windows 11 in Ryzen that AMD and Microsoft have found. First of all we have the fact that Windows 11 can triple the latency of the L3 cache. According to AMD, this issue could degrade performance by 3 to 5 percent for most affected applications. And not only that, but in some games, especially those used in eSports, they could have performance drops of 10-15 percent. Windows 11 also suffers from problems with AMD’s “preferred core” technology, which tries to shift threads to the fastest core of a processor. From AMD they warn users that they could have problems with performance in tasks that require the CPU, especially if they have processors with more than eight cores, and a TDP of 65W. Microsoft and AMD assure that they are already “actively investigating these known problems to solve them through software updates.” Both promise that later this month, a Windows update and a software update will arrive, which would fix these problems. While this is happening, you may want to stick with Windows 10, at least until the two companies fix the issues. The truth is that it is quite common for the launches of new versions of the Microsoft operating system to arrive with errors. And it seems that Windows 11 has not been an exception. The new interface offers an impeccable design, as well as new features that make the jump worthwhile. Our recommendation? Have a little patience and wait a few months before updating to Windows 11 so that all the bugs will be solved before performing the corresponding installation. >