Windows 11 is getting more design changes: First look

There is no doubt that Windows 11 represents, broadly speaking, an important evolution compared to Windows 10 in terms of design. All the changes that Microsoft has introduced have given it a very particular touch, and have taken it quite a long way from what we saw in Windows 10, so much so that, in certain situations, it is a bit difficult for us to believe that we are really facing an evolution of Windows 10.

Among the most important design changes introduced by Windows 11 we can highlight, for example, the new task bar, which is located in a central position, the modifications to the icons and contextual menus, and also the implementation of Fluent Design with «Mica», a finish that generates a transparent and blurry effect that allows you to continue viewing the wallpaper through Windows applications. Yes, the concept is similar to the “Aero Glass” in Windows 7, so not something really new.

“Mica” adjusts automatically to avoid problems of excess battery consumption or performance, and at the same time creates a rather attractive effect, but it has a problem, and that is does not work with all Windows 11 applications, something that, according to what they tell us from Windows Latest, could change very soon, since references have been found in the new builds of said operating system that indicate that, except for last minute changes in plans, Microsoft will take “Mica” to the “FrameHostTitlebar »From all modern Windows applications, as well as« legacy »ones.

In short, Microsoft’s idea is continue to extend the use of «Mica» to Windows 11 applications, but it is not the only novelty that we have been able to see, and that is that the Redmond giant would also have another surprise prepared, as we will see below.

Windows 11 and “Tabbed”: A variant of “Mica”

“Tabbed” is the name of a new design material with which Microsoft has been experimenting for some time, and whose arrival in Windows 11 could occur “at any moment”, since this material has been identified in the build 22523 of Windows 11.

Click to enlarge





An image is worth a thousand words, but so that you can get a clearer idea of ​​what “Tabbed” would mean compared to “Acrylic” and “Mica” I am accompanying a gallery with an image of each of these materials. «Acrylic» is the lightest version of the three, while «Mica» is in an intermediate position and “Tabbed” would be the darkest material.

Using different materials in Windows 11 allows you to create a richer operating system in terms of design, and makes it easier to customize. However, we must bear in mind that we do not have a release date, and that the implementation of these types of changes will be reserved for an annual update, which means that if it does not arrive with the first major update of Windows 11, scheduled for the end of 2022, we will have to wait for the next one, which will be released in 2023.

In case someone has gotten lost, I remind you that Microsoft confirmed an important change in the release of updates that include new functions, and features, in Windows 10 and Windows 11. These had, previously, a semi-annual cadence, and now they have gone on to have an annual cadence.