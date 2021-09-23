Windows 11 is already in the preview channel

It seems that it was yesterday when Microsoft officially announced Windows 11. And in reality it has been practically three months since that June 24, so accustomed to much longer periods between announcement and arrival on the market, yes it is true that everything has gone much faster than usual. And of course, to this we must add the amount of “noise” that has been produced around the new Windows, especially with regard to its compatibility with “old” systems. This has certainly been a pretty busy summer in Redmond.

Although the countdown has been active since the day of the announcement, everything was finalized a few weeks ago, when we finally learned that the date of arrival to the market of Windows 11 would be next October 5. In twelve days, the first systems compatible with Windows 11 will be able to make the leap. Other users will have to wait longer, in some cases even until the middle of 2022. Why? Because Microsoft has preferred to carry out a gradual deployment, ensuring as much as possible that the operation will be reliable and stable for its users. And in this regard I can only say that it seems to me a huge success.

Now, just as some people prefer to wait until they have that security, there are others who trust that they will not have problems and they don’t want to have to wait like the rest of the users. For these people there is the Windows Insiders program, a program that we have already told you about on many occasions, and that allows its participants to test the development versions (in their various phases), and in return provides the company with feedback very useful.

With Windows 11, the volume of users who have joined as Insiders has been, without a doubt, remarkable. So much so that, at times, it has been necessary to alert the most enthusiastic about the risks inherent in working with development versions. And at this point it is important to remember that, once inside the Insiders program, users can select which channel they want to join, these are the three options:

Development channel : Ideal for very technical users. Be the first to access the latest builds of Windows 11 earlier in the development cycle and with the latest code. There will be some problems and low stability.

: Ideal for very technical users. Be the first to access the latest builds of Windows 11 earlier in the development cycle and with the latest code. There will be some problems and low stability. Beta channel (recommended) : Ideal for early adopters. These builds of Windows 11 will be more reliable than builds from our dev channel with updates validated by Microsoft. Your comments have the biggest impact here.

: Ideal for early adopters. These builds of Windows 11 will be more reliable than builds from our dev channel with updates validated by Microsoft. Your comments have the biggest impact here. Version preview channelIdeal if you want to preview fixes and certain key features, as well as get optional access to the next version of Windows 10 before it is generally available to everyone. This channel is also recommended for commercial users.

Until now, to test Windows 11 you had to join the development channels (the most unstable) or the beta channel, in which the compilations of the operating system are already more reliable, although … well, they are still betas. The version preview channel, so far, only offered access to the next versions of Windows 10.

However, and as we can read in Wccftech, it seems that Microsoft is already all set, well Windows 11 is now available in the release preview channelthat is, the only one of the channels recommended for non-test systems. That is to say, we are no longer talking about a beta version, but one that, except for last minute surprises, will be the one that users will begin to receive on October 5.

In other words: in the absence of 12 days to start the deployment of Windows 11, the compilation with which it will be carried out is already prepared, which reminds some of us of times past, in which a few weeks before of the launch of a new version of Windows accompanied by the acronym RC (Release Candidate) or RTM (Release to manufacturing), which indicated that, almost certainly, we were already facing the final version.