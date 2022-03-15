Windows 11 is already compatible with VirtualBox

It is possible that, when reading the headline of this news, You may have wondered if Windows 11 was really incompatible with VirtualBox. Moreover, it is even possible that, since the announcement of the new operating system, you have carried out some test that, in one way or another, involved both. In my case, without going any further, at the time I tried some of the beta versions of Windows 11 in a virtual machine in VirtualBox.

However, in Microsoft and Oracle did detect incompatibility problems both Windows 11 running on VirtualBox, with VitualBox running on Windows 11, more specifically on systems where it had been installed to Hyper-V or Windows Hypervisor… And consequently, until a solution to this problem was found, computers with VirtualBox installed were not considered suitable for installing Windows 11, although once the new operating system was installed it was possible to install the Oracle software later. .

«Microsoft and Oracle have found a compatibility issue between VirtualBox and Windows 11, when Hyper-V or Windows Hypervisor is installed. You may not be able to start virtual machines (VMs) and may receive an error.

To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have applied a compatibility hold so that these devices will not install or be offered Windows 11.» It is what we could read in October of last year about it.

However, and as you can read in the box that heads that publication, the problem would have already been solved, according to Microsoft.

“Oracle has resolved this issue in VirtualBox 6.1.28 and later. To remove the security hold on your device, you will need to update to VirtualBox 6.1.28 or later. Please note that if there are no other security measures affecting your device, it may take up to 48 hours before the upgrade to Windows 11 is offered”.

So, any Windows 10 user using VirtualBox who wants to upgrade to Windows 11 will first need to make sure update the virtualization software to version 6.1.28 ordepending on when you read this news, to later versions of it.

Once you have upgraded VirtualBox, the system still may not offer you the upgrade to Windows 11. This may be because sometimes the Windows upgrade system Windows can take up to 48 hours until confirming that the system is already compatible. However, if that period has passed and the possibility of updating is still not shown, you will have to carry out the compatibility check of your system, to try to identify the cause.

In such a case, Microsoft recommends users to carry out a review of the applications installed on their system, since it is possible that some of them resort to virtualization, and that it is responsible for the system not being able to update to windows 11